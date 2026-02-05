YSRC Leader Ambati Gets Medical Aid for Sleeping Disorder in Central Prison

Vijayawada: YSRC senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu is being given medical aid to overcome a serious sleeping disorder called ‘Sleep apnea’ in the Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram as he is serving judicial remand in a case related to using abusive language against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Central Prison authorities say that based on the court order to provide medical aid, they are providing the medical support with a device called CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) to overcome repeated and temporary interruptions in breathing during the sleep for a brief period similar to the practice of providing it to other inmates with the help of the doctors.