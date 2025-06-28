YSRC Launches Campaign To Expose Naidu’s Poll Manifesto Stunt

Anantapur:The YSRC has launched a campaign against the ruling coalition government, accusing it of betraying public trust through making poll promises and then ignoring them.

As part of event in Bukkarayasamudram mandal of Singanamala constituency in the district, state party coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated a new YSRC office and unveiled a poster featuring a QR code titled “Chandrababu’s Surety, Deceit’s Guarantee" on Friday.



The campaign, named “Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto,” aims to remind citizens of the “failure” of the alliance government led by the Telugu Desam.



Ramakrishna Reddy accused chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of failure to fully implement even a single manifesto promise. He highlighted Naidu government’s alleged plan to eliminate 10 lakh welfare pensions, with 5 lakh pensioners “already taken out of the schemes.”

Sajjala called on YSRC cadres to take the campaign to every household, exposing the coalition’s 'guarantee bonds' as hollow promises. “From July, when MLAs visit door-to-door, people must confront them with these unfulfilled bonds and demand accountability,” he said.

MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy claimed that recent opinion surveys indicated that the Telugu Desam was getting unpopular in Rayalaseema. He said the government neglected farmers as they received no minimum support price, while liquor traders prospered under Naidu’s rule.

The event saw participation of YSRC leaders, including Anantapur district president and former MP Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Satyasai district chief and former minister Ushasri Charan, state general secretary Sateesh Reddy and others.