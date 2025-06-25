YSRC Launches 5-Week Recall Chandrababu’s Manifesto Drive

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, upping the ante against the NDA coalition government, has launched a five-week “Recall Chandrababu’s Manifesto” drive.

During the period, YSRC leaders and workers will reach out to people, informing them about the promises made by the NDA coalition ahead of the 2024 assembly elections and highlighting where the government has failed in keeping the promises.

Addressing the party’s extensive meeting attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs, constituency and regional coordinators in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy explained in graphic detail how YSRC could go about highlighting failures of the government – showing the NDA coalition manifesto, explaining to people what is due from the government, and how it has cheated the voters.

On the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy released a QR code which, on scanning, will show how much damage Chandrababu Naidu has caused to each family during his one year in office and how much damage is in the offing. It will, in contrast, present the benefits people would have continued to receive had the YSRC government remained in power.

“This line of thought should be taken to every household up to village level,” the YSRC president underlined.

He emphasised that the Recall Chandrababu’s Manifesto drive should be launched from district level and propagated down to the constituency and village level in five phases. At the same time, various frauds committed by the TDP president should be highlighted along with the data of dues.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRC must expose how Chandrababu Naidu is lying to people about keeping his promises and the way those questioning the CM are being called names.