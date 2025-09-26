YSRC Lashes Out At Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Remarks

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders on Thursday lashed out at Telugu Desam MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his remarks against former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, branding them as baseless and derogatory.

MLC Tumati Madhava Rao said Balakrishna had spoken in the State Legislative Assembly without context, dragging Jagan into disputes within the constituents of the coalition government. Madhava Rao asked what Balakrishna or Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan had done to shift the film industry to Andhra Pradesh.

The MLC underlined that as the then chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported shifting of the film industry to AP. Separately, YSRC state general secretary Jupudi Prabhakar went on to call Balakrishna the “real psycho.”

He alleged that Balakrishna had even obtained a mental health certificate to defend himself when Bellamkonda Suresh had been fired at the actor’s residence in the past. Prabhakar remarked that while cinema made Balakrishna a hero on screen, within the public, Jagan Mohan Reddy is the real hero. He asked Balakrishna to control his words and behaviour. Otherwise, YSRC will give him a fitting reply, he stated.