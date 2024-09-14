YSRC Jaggayyapet Municipal Chairman, Councilors Join TD

Vijayawada:Telugu Desam (TD) wrested control of the Jaggayyapet municipality from the YSR Congress (YSRC) after the municipal chairman Rangapuram Raghavendra, along with his father Rangapuram Narasimha Rao and several YSRC councilors, joined the TD in the presence of TD general secretary and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Lokesh welcomed them into the party and urged them to work together to address public issues and strive for the overall development of Jaggayyapet municipality. The councilors who switched their loyalties include 7th ward councilor Pusapati Seetharavamma, 31st ward councilor Ginjupalli Venkatrao and 23rd ward councilor D. Rama Devi and their family members.



Speaking on the occasion, Jaggayyapet MLA Sreeram Tataiah said the chairman and councilors had switched sides and joined the TD as they were frustrated with the YSRC's politics and for the development of the municipality. He also said former MLA and YSRC leader Samineni Uday Bhanu is considering resigning from YSRC.



Municipal chairman Raghavendra Rao alleged that no development took place in the municipality in the last five years under the YSRC regime. The YSRC, which had won the municipality with 17 councilors, lost power to the TD after four of its councilors switched their loyalties on Friday. Following the defections, the TD's strength stands at 18, while the YSRC now has 13.

