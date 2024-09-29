YSRC Holds Statewide Pujas to Counter Tirumala Laddu Allegations

VIJAYAWADA: In response to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations regarding the Tirumala laddu prasadam, YSRC leaders and cadres performed special pujas across Andhra Pradesh to 'restore' the sanctity of Tirumala. Following the instructions of party president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, these prayers aimed to ensure that the repercussions of Naidu’s claims do not affect the people of the state and remain confined to him alone.

In Srikakulam, former Minister Dharmana Krishna Das led prayers at the Narayana Tirumala Temple. Similar rituals were conducted by Dr. Seediri Appalaraju at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Palasa, condemning Naidu’s political exploitation of the sacred prasadam. In Parvathipuram Manyam District, former MLA Alajangi Joga Rao and district president Satrucharla Parikshith Raju led prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, while Paderu MLA Matsa Visweswara Raju conducted prayers at the Ilavelpu Sri Modakondamma Temple in Paderu.





In Tirupati, former TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy and MP Gurumurthy led special prayers, calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Tirumala prasadam and denouncing the unfounded allegations against it. Former MP Margani Bharat conducted poojas at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Rajamahendravaram, while Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, West Assembly in-charge, led prayers at the One Town Venkateswara Temple, and former MLA Malladi Vishnu did the same in Vijayawada. In Anantapur, former MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy also led similar prayers. Special poojas were held across several districts, including Nellore, Kurnool, and Guntur, seeking divine protection for the state and countering Naidu’s divisive politics.



