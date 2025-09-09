YSRC Holds Protests In Godavari Districts Over Fertilisers’ Shortage

KAKINADA: YSRC leaders and cadres held protests in front of revenue divisional offices in the Godavari districts of Kakinada, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts on Tuesday.

Under the Annadata Porubata, the protesters demanded that the state government supply the requisite fertilisers to farmers during the ongoing Kharif season.

At Rajamahendravaram, police did not allow former MLA Jakkampudi Raja out of his house by putting up barricades. On coming to know about it, former minister Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna, former MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy and others went to the house of Raja and condemned the police act.

Later, Raja, YSRC senior leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, former MLAs and others staged a picket at the barricades, demanding that the government supply adequate fertilisers to the farmers immediately. Former Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy unable to respond to farmers’ needs, the alliance government is using police to cover up its failure.

Rajamahendravaram YSRC parliamentary in-charge Guduri Srinivas, Meda Gurudat Prasad, Sharmila Reddy and others were present.

In Kakinada, agitators, led by former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, YSRC Kakinada district president Kurasala Kannababu, former MP Vanga Gita, jostled with police to get into the RDO office and present a memorandum.

They maintained that under the YSRC regime, former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken all steps to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to farmers. But now, there is a shortage of fertilisers even though Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is a partner in the central government.

YSRC leaders, including former MLA M. Prasada Raju, led protests in Narsapuram. Others who protested included former MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao in Nuzvid, Kambhampati Vijaya Raju in Jangareddygudem, Ramaraju at Bhimavaram, and Pilli Surya Prakash in Ramachandrapuram.

The YSRC leaders alleged that TD leaders are creating artificial shortage of fertilisers for their own benefit.