YSRC Holds Naidu Govt Responsible For Fertiliser Scarcity

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state spokesperson and former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar criticised the coalition government for deliberately creating an artificial shortage of urea and encouraging black-market operations under its own supervision. Speaking at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said farmers had caught lorries transporting urea illegally in some areas and handed them to the police, but the lorries had been released overnight with fake bills.

Anil Kumar said farmers are standing in queues from morning till evening, but are not even getting half a bag of urea, and those who question are being attacked. He alleged that the government itself is transporting urea to the black market and sharing the profits. Citing Pamarru, where a seized lorry was later declared authorised, he said Chandrababu Naidu, unable to ensure supply, is diverting the issue by claiming urea causes cancer.

“If he has courage, let him prove himself by distributing urea without queues as the YSRC government did,” Anil Kumar challenged.

The YSRC leader further said RBKs once ensured smooth supply, but have now been reduced to defunct centres, with tokens given only to TD supporters. Tenant farmers are denied access, while police are used to attack those who demand their rights. Incidents in Yelamarru and Chinamuthtevi, where farmers caught lorries being diverted, clearly expose government complicity.