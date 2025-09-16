YSRC Government Lavished Rs.5,500 Crore Without Completion of Medical Colleges: MLA Adireddy Srinivas

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas has alleged that the previous YSRC government lavished funds of Rs.5,500 crore in the name of constructing 17 medical colleges.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Reddy should explain to the people where the funds have gone, he said.

He told the media on Monday that the central government had released Rs.975 crore and the YSRC government borrowed 4,940 crore for the erection of medical colleges across the state. But the construction of no single medical college was completed. Some colleges are in the pillars stage and some in land acquisition stage. But, the funds have been exhausted even as the contractors’ bills of `1400 crore remained unpaid.

He said Jagan Reddy had stated that the medical colleges were constructed in a wonderful manner, but “fact is that the constructions remained incomplete.”

Srinivas said that the present government aimed to complete the constructions in PPP mode, but the YSRC was trying to create hurdles.

He said the present government increased the convener quota seats to 50 per cent from 42 per cent. “The PPP model in medical colleges is not a new one and such colleges are run in Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat etc,” he said.