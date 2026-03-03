YSRC For Debate in Legislative Council on Heritage-Indapur Link

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Tuesday insisted on demanding a debate in the AP Legislative Council on purported link between Heritage and Indapur dairies. In this regard, the Opposition party renewed its demand for the resignation of B.R. Naidu as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Speaking to reporters at Tadepalli, party MLC Lella Appi Reddy accused the state government of avoiding a discussion on the Heritage-Indapur link while continuing to make baseless allegations over the ghee used in the preparation of Srivari laddu. Appi Reddy insisted that central laboratories have confirmed the absence of animal fat in the tested samples. But the ruling coalition is unwilling to admit this and instead wants to divert attention from the core issue. The YSRC MLC claimed that a meeting of the Legislative council’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) agreed for discussion in. Yet, the government has skirted the debate. “We will press for a full discussion when the House resumes,” he asserted. Alleging that the ruling TD-JS-BJP alliance is raising the issue in the State Legislative Assembly but avoiding scrutiny in the Legislative Council, he demanded that B.R. Naidu immediately step down as TTD chairman owing to the controversy.