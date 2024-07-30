YSRC Flays Andhra Pradesh CM’s U-Turns; Defends Land Survey

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will make a Guinness Book record as a U-turn CM.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Tuesday, Rambabu said that Naidu took U-turns in many matters within two months of coming to power and feared to implement the Super Six joint manifesto of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena alliance.

Rambabu has criticised Naidu for making false claims regarding the comprehensive land survey conducted by the previous government. He asserted that the land survey was a significant step towards resolving longstanding land disputes and ensuring rightful ownership for the citizens.

Rambabu said Naidu’s name can be included in the Guinness Book records as he rules through deceit and conspiracies.