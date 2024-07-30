Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

YSRC Flays Andhra Pradesh CM’s U-Turns; Defends Land Survey

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 2:06 PM GMT
YSRC Flays Andhra Pradesh CM’s U-Turns; Defends Land Survey
x
Former minister and YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will make a Guinness Book record as a U-turn CM.(Image credit:X)

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will make a Guinness Book record as a U-turn CM.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Tuesday, Rambabu said that Naidu took U-turns in many matters within two months of coming to power and feared to implement the Super Six joint manifesto of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena alliance.

Rambabu has criticised Naidu for making false claims regarding the comprehensive land survey conducted by the previous government. He asserted that the land survey was a significant step towards resolving longstanding land disputes and ensuring rightful ownership for the citizens.

Rambabu said Naidu’s name can be included in the Guinness Book records as he rules through deceit and conspiracies.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ambati Rambabu Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick