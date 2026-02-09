 Top
YSRC flags security lapses in Jagan Reddy’s Z-plus cover

Andhra Pradesh
9 Feb 2026 12:37 AM IST

The MLA appealed for Central intervention and urged authorities to ensure that VIP security protocols are followed strictly, irrespective of political considerations.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
The YSRC has raised concerns over the security arrangements provided to its president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

YSRC MLA Talasila Raghuram, in a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Andhra Pradesh, sought an inquiry into alleged security lapses in the protection accorded to the Z-plus protectee and called for a review of the existing security arrangements.

He stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s movement from Tadepalli to Ibrahimpatnam on February 6 was initially notified as a 22-km route but was later altered to nearly 47 km without any stated justification. He also referred to earlier instances of alleged security lapses.

DC Correspondent
