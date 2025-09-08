YSRC Faked Suicide Attempt Over Onion Prices: TD

KURNOOL: The Telugu Desam district president P. Thikka Reddy alleged that the YSRC members tried to create panic over the onion prices by staging a fake suicide attempt in Polkal village, C. Belagal mandal, Kodumuru constituency.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Thikka Reddy said Gundlakonda Krishna and Gundlakonda Venkatanaidu consumed alcohol during Mahalaya Pournami celebrations on Friday. Later, a local YSRC leader allegedly poured alcohol into an empty pesticide container and filmed them claiming they were attempting suicide over the lack of remunerative price for onions.

The video was circulated on social media and a 108 ambulance was called.

Doctors at the hospital later confirmed that no pesticide had been consumed and that both men had only consumed alcohol.

Thikka Reddy accused the YSRC leaders of misleading farmers and trying to defame the government, which has already announced measures to purchase onions at a fair price.

C. Belagal sub-inspector Paramesh Nayak said a case has been registered against Krishna and Venkatanaidu for creating public unrest, based on a complaint filed by village revenue officer V. Srinivasulu.