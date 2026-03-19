YSRC Ex-MLA Pinnelli Gets Bail After 98 Days in Murder Case

Nellore: YSRC Palnadu district president and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has finally received bail after being remanded in Nellore Central Jail for 98 days in connection with a murder case. His brother, who is a co-accused also received.

A large number of YSRC leaders, workers, and supporters gathered before the jail premises when Pinnelli came out of the jail on Thursday. Those present included Nellore district party president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLC Parvath Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to media, the former YSRC legislator maintained that he has falsely been implicated in the case for subjecting him to mental harassment. Pinnelli maintained that despite initial findings suggesting that both groups involved in the clash belonged to the Telugu Desam Party, he got targeted due to political vendetta.

The former YSRC MLA warned his political opponents “their time will come.” He asserted that he will prove his strength at the right time. YSRC leaders echoed similar views, stating they are not afraid of false cases being lodged against them.