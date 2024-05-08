YSRC Encouraged Mafia Dominance: PM Modi

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed a torrent of criticism against the ruling YSRC government, accusing it of betraying the hopes and dreams of the people who elected it to power.

Addressing a huge rally at Kalikiri under Rajampet LS on Wednesday, the Prime Minister alleged that instead of ushering in growth and prosperity, the YSRC dispensation encouraged mafia and unruly elements. The party functionaries openly patronised such anti-social forces, he said.

"The people of Andhra had pinned immense hopes and aspirations on the YSRC when they voted it to power. However, the party has failed to live up to those expectations,'' Modi said.

"Rather than focusing on development, the YSRC establishment presided over the rise of mafia dominance. It is a shocking state of affairs. YSRC ministers themselves indulged in hooliganism and promoted a culture of lawlessness."

Modi expressed dismay over the state administration's alleged complicity in shielding the sand mafia, whose nefarious activities, he said, led to a breach of the Annamayya dam. “The consequent deluge wrought havoc across 25-30 villages, claiming many lives. This government is actively assisting the growth of such mafia," he remarked, and warned that their reign of impunity would be stopped under the next NDA rule.

The PM criticised the state government for not joining central initiatives like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and asked if the state’s people didn't deserve access to clean water. He blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for delays in the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project and promised to speed up its completion if the three-party alliance is elected to power.

Modi praised Rayalaseema's potential in minerals, spirituality, agriculture and skilled labour. However, its under-development, lack of irrigation facilities and industrial infrastructure, despite the region producing numerous chief ministers, remained a big worry.

He pitched for a double-engine model of governance in AP, with the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a proactive state government working here in tandem to address the state’s long-pending issues. He announced plans for specialised storage facilities for perishable crops like tomatoes in the next five years and a boost to the food processing sector.

The Prime Minister emphasised his government’s commitment to modernising connectivity and industrial growth, citing initiatives like the proposed Kadapa airport expansion and the envisaged South Indian bullet train corridor.

He asked the crowd if they desired a high-speed rail network. “If so, vote for the BJP-TD-JS alliance in this election,” he urged them.

Modi alleged that the Congress harboured designs to unravel progress, including a revocation of Article 370 and CAA, and even contemplated re-imposing curbs on the Ram Mandir. He accused the I.N.D.I.A alliance of plotting to abolish existing reservations and introduce blanket reservation for Muslims.