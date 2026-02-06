YSRC Dismisses TD’s Baseless Tirupati Laddu Charges

Vijayawada: The YSRC on Thursday strongly rejected what it termed “baseless allegations and false propaganda” by the ruling coalition led by the Telugu Desam, accusing it of politicising the Tirupati laddu issue to divert public attention from findings that cleared the party of wrongdoing.

Addressing the media, YSRC MPs Y.V. Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy, M. Gurumoorthy and Golla Babu Rao said investigations by both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had categorically ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for preparing the laddus. They alleged that the decision to appoint a committee was a “ploy” by TD chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to keep the controversy alive despite the findings.

The leaders said the SIT report did not name any YSRC leader, a fact that, according to them, had not gone down well with the Chief Minister. They also condemned Naidu for “dragging faith into politics” and hurting the sentiments of devotees through unsubstantiated claims.

Subba Reddy said it was he who had approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe, which culminated in a chargesheet after a thorough investigation. “If the malicious campaign continues, I am prepared to explore legal options,” he warned.

Accusing the ruling coalition of running a smear campaign through hoardings and posters, the YSRC leader said they would not remain silent and would pursue all available avenues to counter what it called a deliberate attempt to divert public attention.