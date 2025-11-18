YSRC Demands Unconditional Release Of Its Arrested Leader

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders have strongly condemned what they called the illegal and politically motivated arrest of party spokesperson Karumuru Venkata Reddy.

At separate meetings with media, YSRC leaders MLC Tumati Madhav Rao, former MLA and YSRC SC Cell president T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, and YSRC Legal Cell president Manohar Reddy charged that the NDA coalition government is suppressing any voice that is raised against its failures.

Tumati Madhav Rao pointed out that Telugu Desam leaders had made multiple statements over the death of circle inspector Satish Kumar saying the CI had been murdered even before a post-mortem could be conducted.

“But when the YSRC spokesman commented on the issue, police booked a case and arrested him. Around the same time, no action had been taken when the YSRC office in Hindupur had been ransacked,” the YSRC MLC underlined.

He went on to accuse police of abandoning law and order and instead letting the ruling Telugu Desam go ahead with its political agenda.

MLA Chandrasekhar said even questioning the state government is being treated as a crime. He demanded the unconditional release of Venkata Reddy.

Former MLA Sudhakar Babu charged that police did nothing when media favourable to TDP spread false narratives over the CI’s death. But when YSRC spokesman Venkata Reddy referred to the issue, he has been taken into custody. “Filing fabricated cases and jailing our leaders will not intimidate us,” Sudhakar Babu declared.