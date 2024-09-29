YSRC Demands Inquiry on Tirumala Laddu Issue with CBI

KAKINADA: The YSRC East Godavari district unit has passed three resolutions demanding that the government initiate a CBI inquiry into the Tirumala Laddu issue, take steps to curb attacks on YSRC activists, and organise protests against the failures of the NDA government.

East Godavari district YSRC president Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engaging in cheap politics to distract the public from his poor governance. He took charge as the YSRC district president on Saturday in Rajamahendravaram. Addressing YSRC workers, Venu Gopalakrishna stated that Naidu's government had failed to fulfil its "super six" promises and accused him of deceiving the people regarding the "sand" issue, declaring that the NDA had become a "traitor" to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He called for public debates on Naidu’s alleged deceit, false promises, and the impacts of his policies. Venu Gopalakrishna asserted that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a dedicated and sincere politician, embodying humanity and kindness. He pledged to lead the party as a "servant" to its workers, emphasising that while the leader’s role is temporary, the role of party activists is permanent. He vowed that the YSRC would hold the NDA government accountable.

YSRC Youth Wing president Jakkampudi Raja Indravandith expressed confidence that the party would regain its glory under Venu Gopalakrishna's leadership, highlighting his extensive experience from party worker to minister. He noted that during the YSRC regime, welfare schemes reached every poor individual and development works were undertaken across all seven constituencies in the district. He commended YSRC MLAs for prioritising public welfare and development over personal matters.





The YSRC Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary in-charge Guduri Srinivas, senior leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, and former MLAs Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy, T. Venkat Rao, and Rowthu Surya Prakasa Rao were also present.



