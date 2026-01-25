YSRC Demands Disclosure of ‘Secret GOs’ on VIP Air Travel

Vijayawada: The YSRC on Saturday demanded that the coalition government immediately disclose all “secret government orders”, invoices and payment records related to the extensive use of special flights and helicopters by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media at the YSRC central office, party state official spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar said people had voted for the coalition hoping for responsible governance but were instead witnessing unrestrained luxury and frequent shuttle-style travel between Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, resulting in reckless spending and a growing debt burden on the state.

He alleged that no chief minister or business tycoon elsewhere in the country travelled with such frequency. Despite holding office in Andhra Pradesh, he said, the three leaders continued to commute from Hyderabad every week. Citing information from the general administration department, Siva Shankar claimed that CM Naidu alone spent about ?56 crore on air travel in a year and questioned how much more was being spent on the frequent special flights of Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh.

Siva Shankar further stated that between January 19 and 23, the Deputy Chief Minister undertook at least 11 special flight services and a helicopter sortie, staying in the state for just one night. He questioned the leaders’ commitment, especially when ZPTC members had not been paid salaries since 2024, with the Panchayat Raj Department informing the Andhra Pradesh High Court of a lack of funds. He demanded immediate transparency.