YSRC Demands an Apology from MLA Kamineni Srinivas

Vijayawada: YSRC is not content with MLA Kamineni Srinivas withdrawing his controversial statements. Party MLAs Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Busine Virupakshi and Buchepalli Sivasprasad Reddy have issued a joint statement that the BJP legislator tender an apology in the assembly for his remarks against former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MLAs criticised the coalition legislators’ pattern of speaking recklessly and later attempting to change their stand when faced with a public backlash.