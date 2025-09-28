 Top
YSRC Demands an Apology from MLA Kamineni Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 1:37 AM IST

The MLAs criticised the coalition legislators’ pattern of speaking recklessly and later attempting to change their stand when faced with a public backlash.

Vijayawada: YSRC is not content with MLA Kamineni Srinivas withdrawing his controversial statements. Party MLAs Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Busine Virupakshi and Buchepalli Sivasprasad Reddy have issued a joint statement that the BJP legislator tender an apology in the assembly for his remarks against former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

