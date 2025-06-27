YSRC Delegation Meets Governor, Complaints About ‘Misrule’ by Naidu, Neglect of Jagan’s Security

A delegation of the YSR Congress, led by the leader of opposition in the legislative council Botsa Satyanarayana, met Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to lodge a formal complaint against the alliance government’s “authoritarian” style of governance.

“The state is witnessing undemocratic practices and deliberate neglect of security for former chief minister and YSRC leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the delegation alleged.The team comprised former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Ambati Rambabu, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Merugu Nagarjuna, Perni Venkatramaiah, Adimulapu Suresh, MLAs Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Busine Virupakshi, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Mondithoka Arunkumar, Kalpalata Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, and YSRC NTR District president Devineni Avinash.They listed the government’s vindictive actions, including the filing of false cases and failure to provide adequate security to YS Jagan, who holds Z-plus category protection.The YSRC leaders accused the government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, of “undermining democratic principles and resorting to political vendetta.” They brought to the governor’s attention “the government’s failure to ensure YS Jagan’s safety during his public tours and accused the administration of orchestrating conspiracies to tarnish his reputation.Specifically, they referenced a recent incident in Sattenapalli, where a fatal accident involving a private vehicle was “falsely” attributed to YS Jagan’s convoy.The delegation noted that the Palnadu district SP had “initially clarified” that the accident was caused by a private vehicle, not Jagan’s convoy. Yet the police changed their stand three days later, by registering “baseless cases” against Jagan and seizing his vehicle.“This is an unprecedented abuse of power. The government is fabricating cases to intimidate YSRC leaders and suppress public support for YS Jagan, a leader with immense public backing,” Botsa Satyanarayana asserted.The delegation accused the coalition government of engaging in diversionary tactics to deflect public discontent over unfulfilled promises made during its one-year tenure. “The government’s failure to deliver results has sparked public outrage, and they are resorting to false narratives to shift focus,” Botsa stated.