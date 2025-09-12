YSRC Declares Support for Amaravati as Sole Capital

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress has made a dramatic U-turn from its earlier push for three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, with a declaration of clear support for Amaravati as the sole capital.

The party’s senior leader and state convener, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, made a sensational announcement during a digital media conclave in Tadepalli on Friday, declaring, “When the party returns to power, administration will be conducted from Amaravati.”

During the conclave, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy categorically stated, “There is no thought of three capitals within the YSRC,” setting aside the controversial policy vigorously pursued by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while as chief minister in the previous administration.

He also promised that, upon forming the government, YSRC would focus on developing farmers’ plots in Amaravati and would expedite the mega city development between Guntur and Vijayawada, by reducing expenditure to avoid burdening the state exchequer.

Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that YS Jagan from the very beginning supported Amaravati as the capital, seeking to establish it in the government lands. “There was no thought of three capitals during the 2019 elections also. Later, we wished to establish the executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool, but these did not materialise.”

The former government adviser said development between Vijayawada and Guntur would be sufficient for establishing the capital. “It would be a megacity up to Machilipatnam.”

Curiously, he stated, “The existing buildings in Amaravati would suffice for the capital and there is no need for new ones.” He suggested that people should not be burdened by borrowing lakhs of crores in the name of capital.

Former minister and YSRC senior leader, Ambati Rambabu, raised his voice for Amaravati, saying that the YSRC never said the capital was not Amaravati. Addressing the media in Tadepalli on Friday, Ramababu said, “Today, Chandrababu Naidu is ready to spend one lakh crore for Amaravati. Of this, 52,000 crore are in debt. Why should there be a waste of public money like this?”

Rambabu said, “If we take 500 acres between Guntur and Vijayawada, it will be enough for the capital. If we spend just ` 500 crore, we can complete all the government medical colleges. But, they are handing them over to private companies because it is difficult to provide funds for them.”

“If the high court, legislative assembly and secretariat are built, the capital will develop around it.”

He alleged that the farmers who gave their land for Amaravati were facing difficulties today and this area was completely submerged due to the recent heavy rains. “Even after digging the newly laid highway, the water did not drain out and this shows how low-lying Amaravati is.”