YSRC Condemns Police Notices Over Kurnool Bus Incident Report

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly criticising what it termed an attempt by the government to suppress media freedom, the YSRC has alleged that the police are issuing notices to appease the ruling party leadership.

Addressing the media here on Friday, former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said the police’s decision to issue a notice to party general secretary and media cell in-charge Pudi Srihari at the party’s central office reflects the government’s arrogance and repressive attitude.

Sudhakar Babu stated that the notice pertained to a report on the recent Kurnool bus accident involving two drunken youths. “This is the factual situation, yet the ruling dispensation is attempting to distort the issue. We are not afraid of repression and will face it head-on. The government must release the CCTV footage of the youths and their blood sample reports indicating alcohol levels, just as it did in the earlier case of a pastor’s death,” he demanded.

YSRC Legal Cell state president M. Manohar Reddy alleged that liquor shops were operating openly along highways and that the bikers involved in the Kurnool incident were clearly under the influence.

“For raising such genuine questions, police have issued notices to 27 people and even came to the party’s central office today. Why issue a notice to Srihari when he has no connection to the incident? Why is the government so afraid?” he questioned.