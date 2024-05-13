YSRC Complains to ECI Against Cops ABV and Thakur

Vijayawada: The YSRC on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against additional DG A.B. Venkateswar Rao (ABV) and retired IPS officer R.P. Thakur for allegedly pressurising police officials in districts of AP to work in favour of Telugu Desam during the 2024 elections.

YSRC legal cell state president M. Manohar Reddy charged that these two police officers had phoned and threatened police officials in districts with serious consequences if they failed to favour TD in the elections.

Manohar Reddy said such actions are undemocratic and violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and misuse of police power.

The legal cell president wanted ECI to direct all DGs, IGs, DIGs, SPs, DSPs and circle inspectors to act in a free and fair manner without coming under the influence of ABN and Thakur.