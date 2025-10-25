YSRC Complains of Malicious IVRS Campaign

Vijayawada:The YSRC leaders lodged a formal complaint at the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri against a politically motivated IVRS campaign allegedly orchestrated by the ruling coalition to divert public attention from its involvement in the fake liquor racket exposed across Andhra Pradesh.

The complaint, submitted to the Cyber Crime Division, was led by former ministers Jogi Ramesh and Velampalli Srinivas, along with MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar, State Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, and NTR District President Devineni Avinash. The delegation sought immediate investigation and stern action against those responsible for the smear campaign. Speaking to the media, Jogi Ramesh said, “The people of Andhra Pradesh are furious over the spurious liquor operations that have exposed the corruption and criminal nexus within the coalition government.

Unable to face the truth, the Telugu Desam and its allies are using diversionary tactics by spreading lies through IVRS calls to malign YSRC leaders.” Jogi Ramesh added, “Only Chandrababu and Lokesh are capable of such propaganda. If Chandrababu truly has courage, let him order a CBI probe into the liquor racket.” Reaffirming his integrity, he said he was ready for a lie detector or narco-analysis test to prove his innocence.