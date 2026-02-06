YSRC Changed Stand On Laddu Ghee Issue After SIT Report: SAAP Chairman

TIRUPATI: Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, A Ravi Naidu, has said facts related to ghee adulteration in Tirumala laddu prasadam are steadily surfacing, while YSRC leaders “are shifting their stand” after the SIT submitted its report to the court.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Ravi Naidu said YSRC leaders had asserted that no adulteration had taken place. However, the same leaders later approached the Supreme Court citing a lack of confidence in the police, which led to the constitution of a CBI-led SIT.

He alleged that hundreds of YouTube channels affiliated to YSRC were spreading misinformation, by “spending crores of rupees,” and attempting to mislead the public.

Ravi Naidu said nearly 80 per cent of the facts had already been revealed in the SIT report and asserted that the remaining facts would also be brought out.

Clarifying the government’s stand, he said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had spoken on the basis of the NDDB reports. He accused YSRC leaders of twisting his remarks to mount a counter narrative.

He said efforts were being made to project the chief minister in a negative light by misrepresenting his statements, which had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Referring to the investigation, Ravi Naidu said the main accused had turned approver and admitted before the court that he had accepted a bribe of Rs 75 lakh and an eight-gram gold coin. He had also agreed to return part of the amount. “This admission itself raised serious questions.”

The SAAP chairman said the SIT report clearly mentioned the presence of palm oil, fish oil and vegetable oil in the ghee and referred to the NDDB observations on animal fat. Questioning the dilution of TTD norms, he asked why the dairy eligibility, turnover and experience conditions were relaxed.