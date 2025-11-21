YSRC Challenges Labour Minister Subhash

KAKINADA: Former minister and YSRC East Godavari district president Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna on Friday challenged Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash for a debate after the latter allegedly made allegations against Gopalakrishna and Settibalija community leaders.

The YSRC leader told media at Rajamahendravaram on Friday that the minister had levelled allegations and derogatory remarks against Gopalakrishna at a recent “Vana Samaradhana’’ programme in Konaseema district.

“If the minister proves the allegations, I will apologise to the Settibalija community and Subhash. Otherwise, the minister should apologise to Gopalakrishna and the Settibalija community,” the YSRC leader said.

Gopalakrishna said he is ready for a discussion whether development works had been better during the YSRC government or the present NDA alliance government.

He maintained that the debate will make clear who is misleading the Settibalija community.