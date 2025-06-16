YSRC Cell Urges Government to Upload Minority Beneficiary Details

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Minority Cell joint secretary Sheikh Ashraf Ahmad has ridiculed the state government's claim that financial assistance under the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme has helped five lakh students belonging to minority communities.

"If the government truly transferred funds to five lakh students, it should immediately upload their details on the official portals for public verification," he stated.

Ashraf Ahmad accused the Telugu Desam of engaging in political propaganda by claiming massive success of the scheme without transparency. “TD is praising the scheme for political mileage, while many minority students remain uninformed and have not benefited,” he said.

The minority cell leader said the current government has been continuously betraying the Muslim community. “From denying rightful benefits to Muslims under welfare schemes to backstabbing the community on crucial issues like the Waqf Bill, the government’s actions reflect insincerity and duplicity,” he added.