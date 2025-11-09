YSRC Calls For Mass Rallies On Nov 12

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has urged party leaders to ensure massive constituency-level rallies on November 12 against the privatisation of medical colleges, calling for the programme to be transformed into a strong people’s movement. He said the coalition government had weakened the healthcare system and stressed the need to harness growing public support and resentment.

Addressing a tele-conference with CEC and SEC members, affiliated wing office-bearers, working presidents, mandal party presidents, ZP chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, ZPTCs, mayors, deputy mayors, corporators, municipal chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, councillors, MPPs and vice-MPPs, Sajjala said the protests must reflect public opinion and draw national-level attention. He emphasised involving caste groups, voluntary organisations, trade unions and like-minded sections to strengthen the agitation.

He also directed leaders to expedite completion of party committees at the grassroots level and digitise all organisational data. A fully structured organisation, he said, would help build a 13-lakh-strong cadre and improve coordination of future programmes.

MLC and YSRC central office in-charge Lella Appi Reddy urged leaders to ensure that the November 12 rallies powerfully convey public sentiment and clearly demonstrate the party’s opposition to the coalition government’s decisions.