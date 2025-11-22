YSRC Calls AP Police Performance A System Failure

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MLC Varudu Kalyani launched a ferocious attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, alleging that the state’s police system has collapsed under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. Citing the Union Home Ministry’s report, she said Andhra Pradesh ranks last at 36th position, scoring only 16.70 points out of 100. “The Chief Minister and Home Minister are dummies. If they have any sincerity, they should resign,” she declared.

Kalyani accused the government of misusing the police, failing to protect citizens, and neglecting issues such as atrocities against women, the marijuana trade, and fake liquor. She criticised Home minister Vangalapudi Anita for incompetence, claiming that the IPS has turned into the “Indian Punishment Service” and that police uniforms have become “yellow colored.”

The YSRC further alleged harassment of officers in the Mumbai heroin case and misuse of law against YSRC leaders. Calling TD a “disgrace,” she demanded immediate accountability and the CM and HM’s resignations.