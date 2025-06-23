YSRC Cadres Participate in “Youth Struggle”

Nellore: A large number of YSRC youth wing members attended the “Youth Struggle” rally held in Nellore on Monday. The event led by party’s youth wing district head and corporator N. Nagarjuna commenced after MLC Parvathareddy Chandrashekar Reddy hoisted the party flag.

From Nellore Old ZP office to the collectorate, the youth marched in a rickshaw-driven protest unique to the cause. With placards in hand, they voiced strong opposition to perceived injustices by the government, highlighting issues like unpaid unemployment allowances and delayed fee reimbursements.

At the collectorate, Nagarjun, accompanied by student wing district president Ashrit Reddy and state youth representative Cheedella Kishan, submitted a memorandum to DRO Bhaskar Rao. It outlined the struggles of unemployed youth and graduates awaiting certificates and allowances.