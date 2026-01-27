YSRC Cadre Need Not Fear False Cases: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met former minister Jogi Ramesh, his brother Jogi Ramu and their family members at his Tadepalli residence.

The Jogi brothers, who were recently released after spending 83 days in jail in an alleged fake liquor case, briefed Jagan Mohan Reddy on what they described as harassment by the Telugu Desam government through the registration of false cases against them and their family members.

Assuring them of the party’s support, Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRC leaders and cadre need not fear such cases and should face them with courage. He said the party’s legal cell would extend all necessary legal assistance.

He also inquired about the well-being of the family members and expressed his solidarity with them.