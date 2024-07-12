YSRC Becomes an Ambassador for Lies: Ramanaidu

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu criticised the YSRC and the party became an ambassador for lies, adding that it was making a vicious campaign against the state government.

He distributed bags, uniforms, and books to the students of Zilla Parishad High School at Yalamanchili in West Godavari district on Friday. He said that the YSRC made statements on the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant, sand policy, and others, but it proved their allegations were wrong. Now, the party is making allegations about the ’Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme.

He said that the NDA government had fulfilled its promises, like hiking the pension amount, notifying the DSC, implementing the new sand policy by supplying sand free of cost, scrapping the AP Land Titling Act, and opening Anna Canteens within 30 days of assuming power. He said that the YSRC government, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, cheated the mothers for not giving Rs 15,000 for their children.