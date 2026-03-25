YSRC Backs Move to Operationalise Women’s Reservation Act

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended support to the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, aimed at facilitating its implementation by 2029.

In a post on social media platform X, he described the move to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Assembly and Lok Sabha as a significant step towards strengthening women’s political representation.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRC has prioritised inclusive governance by extending 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, nominated posts, and nomination-based works and service contracts.

He emphasised that enabling women to take up leadership roles at all levels of governance has been central to the party’s approach. He noted that political empowerment of women is essential for balanced and equitable development.

Welcoming the Centre’s initiative, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that the proposed amendments would accelerate progress towards gender equality and enhance women’s participation in public life.