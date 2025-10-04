YSRC Alleges TD Leaders Running Spurious Liquor Racket

They charged that these syndicates have the patronage of TD leaders. They are producing and selling counterfeit liquor on an industrial scale which, sooner or later, will endanger lives, particularly of those belonging to SC, ST and BC communities.In this regard, Srikanth Reddy and Sudhakar Babu pointed to the raid in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamayya district, where TD leader Katta Surendra Naidu had been arrested.

“Chandrababu Naidu and Education minister Nara Lokesh are shielding the masterminds in this incident,” the alleged, asking why Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who once railed against adulterated liquor, has been silent when it comes to the Mulakalacheruvu incident.

Srikanth Reddy and Sudhakar Babu said blatantly allowing sales of spurious liquor is affecting the revenue of the state exchequer. “This money is being siphoned off by TD leaders. Yellow media is even suppressing coverage of the spurious liquor scam,” they stated.

The YSRC leaders pointed out that when in opposition, Chandrababu Naidu had falsely alleged liquor scams during Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure. “But now, the liquor mafia is flourishing under his watch,” they maintained.

“Villages lack drinking water, but poisoned liquor is available 24/7, with even door delivery,” Srikanth Reddy and Sudhakar Babu added.