YSRC Alleges ‘Amaravati Deception’, Targets Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Sunday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of misleading the public in the name of Amaravati and failing to ensure tangible development.

Speaking to the media, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, along with party leaders Devineni Avinash and Malladi Vishnu, alleged that development in Vijayawada had slowed compared to the tenure of former chief minister and YSRC chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They highlighted the MAVIGUN proposal as a viable alternative, stressing the need for integrated rail-port development. The leaders also criticised Naidu for delays in key projects and said an Amaravati-centric approach would burden future generations while neglecting other regions.