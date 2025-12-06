YSRC Accuses Govt of ‘Red Book Rule’, Insults to Ambedkar

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leaders paid rich tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Friday. They said former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had upheld Ambedkar’s vision during his five-year tenure by ensuring justice and equality for all communities.

They recalled the previous government’s `400-crore investment to construct the 125-ft Ambedkar statue and Smrutivanam in Vijayawada to inspire future generations. In contrast, they alleged, the present TD-led coalition is dismantling reforms introduced under Jagan, weakening institutions and denying access to quality education for poor children.

The leaders accused the government of replacing Constitutional governance with a “Red Book rule”, leading to a breakdown of law and order.

They also criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for removing the plaque at Ambedkar Smrutivanam and not visiting the site since taking office. They demanded that the plaque be restored by January 26, warning that any new plaques installed would be removed if YSRC returns to power.

Leaders further alleged that Naidu’s plan for a larger NTR statue was driven by envy over the Ambedkar project, and said Ambedkar should not be dragged into political rivalry.