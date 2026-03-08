YSRC Accuses Govt of Avoiding Meaningful Budget Discussion

Vijayawada:YSRC MLA Tatiparti Chandrasekhar has accused the Andhra Pradesh government of avoiding a meaningful debate on the state budget and of turning the final day of the session into an entertainment spectacle for legislators.

He strongly criticised the coalition government, alleging that instead of holding a comprehensive discussion on the budget, alliance MLAs engaged in dances, skits, songs, games, and even cricket and badminton matches inside the assembly premises.

Addressing the media at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, Chandrasekhar described the budget as “deeply disappointing” and merely a “game of numbers” that failed to address people’s welfare. He claimed the government had cut pensions and offered little in terms of new welfare schemes, leaving citizens disillusioned.

The MLA also questioned the state’s financial management, pointing to what he termed inconsistencies in growth claims. While the ruling Telugu Desam Party projected GSDP growth of over 11 per cent, he said the CAG figures indicated only 1.97 per cent growth. Chandrasekhar further alleged that the state’s revenue deficit had reached 3.75 per cent and the fiscal deficit 5.05 per cent, exceeding prescribed limits. Instead of debating such issues, he said, the assembly resembled a festival ground rather than a serious legislative forum.