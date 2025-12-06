YSRC Accuses Government Of Unlawful House Razing

VIJAYAWADA:YSRC leaders on Thursday condemned what they described as the “inhuman and unconstitutional” demolition of 42 houses in Bhavanipuram’s Joji Nagar, assuring full support to the displaced families. Former minister Velampalli Srinivas, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR district YSRC president Devineni Avinash, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and several senior leaders visited the locality and strongly criticised the early-morning operation carried out by over 200 police personnel, reportedly accompanied by anti-social elements.

Residents were allegedly threatened while asleep, and their homes levelled within minutes despite producing Supreme Court orders prohibiting any demolition until December 31. YSRC leaders said the affected families had approached Minister Nara Lokesh, the Jana Sena office, and local MLA and MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) for assistance, but received no response. They alleged that the demolition was carried out with the knowledge of the MLA and MP, accusing them of targeting prime land worth hundreds of crores.

The party leaders stated that the victims had been paying municipal taxes for two decades and that many elderly residents received government pensions, yet their documents were disregarded. They also alleged misbehaviour towards women by the accompanying groups and claimed that no complaints registered by residents were taken into account. They said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the party to fight until justice is delivered, demanding accountability from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his cabinet.