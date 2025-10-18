YSR Tadigadapa is Only Tadigadapa Now

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has amended the Municipalities Act to officially rename “YSR Tadigadapa” as “Tadigadapa” by removing the prefix “YSR.” The amendment was published in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette on Friday.

The decision follows public demand reflected in a municipal resolution dated August 9, 2024, and a report submitted by the Krishna district collector. The amendment, formalised as Act No. 16 of 2025, received the Governor’s assent on October 15, 2025.

The notification states that the name change is intended to align with local sentiments and reinforce the area’s identity. The revised name is now legally recognised, ensuring consistency in administrative and official references.