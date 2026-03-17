YSR Kadapa: Man Attacks APSRTC Bus Driver For Not Giving Way

YSR Kadapa: In a shocking incident of road rage, an APSRTC bus driver was assaulted by a car driver for not giving way to his vehicle in YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, the incident took place near Ganugapenta in Porumamilla mandal, and the victim was identified as PSK Valli from the Badvel RTC depot.

The car driver, enraged at not being given way, blocked the bus, forcibly pulled the driver out, and attacked him. Passengers rushed to the driver’s aid and managed to rescue the injured driver.