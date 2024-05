Hyderabad: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and co-accused YS Bhasker Reddy, Shivashanker Reddy have appeared before the CBI court in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.



The other four accused in the case who were lodged in Chanchalguda jail appeared before the court through video conference.



The court postponed the matter for further hearing to June 11.