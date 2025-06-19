 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Activist Held For Provocative Poster Against TDP

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
19 Jun 2025 10:38 AM IST

A case was registered against the accused, Ravi Teja, who is currently being questioned at Nakarikallu police station.

YSRCP Activist Held For Provocative Poster Against TDP
x
Representational Image

Vijayawada: A YSRCP supporter was detained by police for displaying a controversial placard against ruling TDP party during party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rally in Palnadu on Thursday. Following a complaint from TDP leaders and the party's women's wing, a case was registered against the accused, Ravi Teja, who is currently being questioned at Nakarikallu police station.

Reports indicate that YSRCP supporters displayed provocative placards and raised slogans during the event.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ysrcp Palnadu TDP YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X