YSRCP Activist Held For Provocative Poster Against TDP

Vijayawada: A YSRCP supporter was detained by police for displaying a controversial placard against ruling TDP party during party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rally in Palnadu on Thursday. Following a complaint from TDP leaders and the party's women's wing, a case was registered against the accused, Ravi Teja, who is currently being questioned at Nakarikallu police station.

Reports indicate that YSRCP supporters displayed provocative placards and raised slogans during the event.



