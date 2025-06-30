YS Jagan Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Road Accident

Tadepalli: In a tragic road accident on the national highway near Dommana Bavi in Kurabalakota Mandal, Annamayya District, a lorry collided with a tempo vehicle, resulting in the death of three individuals. Several others sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in this accident. The deceased have been identified as residents of Bagepalli, Karnataka. They were returning after visiting Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala when the accident occurred.

Terming the incident as deeply unfortunate, YS Jagan urged the government to ensure better medical care for the injured and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.