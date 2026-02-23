YS Jagan Demands Action Over Those Responsible for the Milk Adulteration Case

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the milk adulteration, which led to the death of four people and several others falling severely sick in Rajamahendravaram.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, the YSRCP chief conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk.

Reports state that several people from Swaroop Nagar and Chowdeswari Nagar developed health complications, and a few senior citizens also developed kidney problems. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an exgratia of Rs 10 Lakh for the families of the victims and confirmed that the government will bear the complete medical expenses of those who are currently undergoing treatment.