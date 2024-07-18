Jagan Alleges Lawlessness in AP, Calls for Probe by Central Agencies

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the state is under "demonic rule." He asserted that the lives of citizens are at risk and accused the current government of promoting atrocities to suppress the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)."Within a month and a half of the new government taking office, Andhra Pradesh has become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta, and destruction," Jagan wrote on X.com . He cited the recent heinous murder in Vinukonda as a stark example of the lawlessness plaguing the state."Yesterday's heinous murder in Vinukonda is an example of this. The @AndhraPradeshCM and other responsible officials are promoting such atrocities with clear political malice.As a result, criminals and murderers are running amok. There is a need for a special investigation by central government agencies into the violent incidents that have occurred since the new government took office. I appeal to the Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah to focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in our state.I express my deepest condolences to the family of Rasheed, who was hacked to death by those associated with the @JaiTDP in Vinukonda," Jagan said in his X.com post.