YouTuber Booked over Digging of Balayogi Stadium

Kakinada: Police have booked a YouTuber for triggering a treasure hunt at the Balayogi Sports Stadium near Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, which had caused damage to the ground.

Sources said the YouTuber, M. Adithya of Malleswaram village in Peravali mandal of East Godavari district, posted a message on his Instagram that he had buried gold and silver ear studs at some places in the sports stadium. Aditya went on to say that those who find the treasure could keep it.

Nearly 200–300 people thronged the stadium and started digging the ground at several places. Noticing this, stadium officer P.S. Suresh Kumar warned the diggers and informed district collector R. Mahesh Kumar. Later, the stadium officer lodged a complaint with the Amalapuram Rural police, who have registered a case against the YouTuber.

It is learnt that authorities are now asking Adithya to fund the filling up of pits that have been dug in the stadium. Officials are preparing estimates for the same.

Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad told Deccan Chronicle that police will not tolerate such incidents of damaging public property. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible.