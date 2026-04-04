Youth Urged to Seize AI Opportunities at Amaravati Summit

Vijayawada: Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday urged youth to prepare for the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence era while inaugurating the AI Fusion @ Amaravati 2026 summit.

The conclave, themed “AI-First World: Agents, Models & Machines,” brought together over 1,100 participants, including IT professionals, students, startups and industry leaders. It was organised by the AP Digital Technology Industry Network and the DeepTech Naipunya Foundation, in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India.

The minister said the global economy is transitioning from an IT-driven phase to an AI-led era and called on youth to upskill. He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for anticipating the IT revolution and positioning Telugu professionals globally.

He said the government has introduced multiple policies to rebuild investor confidence and highlighted infrastructure growth, including expansion of data centre capacity and investments by global firms.

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of ‘Talent AP’, aimed at building a future-ready workforce in AI, semiconductors and emerging technologies.

Industry experts emphasised continuous learning, noting that automation could impact up to 50–60 per cent of tasks. The summit also featured discussions on robotics, cloud infrastructure and the future of work.