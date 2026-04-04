Youth Urged To Apply For PM Internship Scheme By April 21

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district collector C.M. Sai Kanth Varma on Saturday urged eligible youth to make use of the PM Internship Scheme, which offers professional training in leading organisations.

Releasing the scheme’s poster at the Collectorate, he said the initiative aims to equip unemployed youth with industry-relevant skills and hands-on corporate experience, thereby improving employability.

He directed officials to create awareness across the district so that eligible candidates can benefit. Youth aged 18 to 25 can apply through the official portal before April 21.

Selected candidates will undergo internship training for six to nine months in top 500 companies across the country. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to ₹9,000 per month through a combination of government and industry support.

District skill development officer Konda Sanjeeva Rao said candidates with qualifications such as SSC, Polytechnic, ITI, BA, BSc, BPharmacy, BBA and BTech are eligible. Selected interns will receive a one-time grant of ₹6,000 and monthly assistance of ₹9,000, including ₹8,100 from the Centre and ₹900 from industry partners.

Interns will also be covered under insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

However, candidates from families with government employees, those with annual income above ₹12 lakh, and graduates from premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs are not eligible.

Applicants can register at the official website and seek further details by contacting the APSSDC Command Control numbers: +91-998853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279, or Skill Development Coordinator G.V.S. Sai Kumar at 8074607278.