Youth Time Bank Launched at Vijayawada Hospital to Promote Volunteerism

Vijayawada: The Youth Time Bank programme was launched on Tuesday at the New Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada to promote volunteer service among youth.

NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha inaugurated the initiative in the presence of youth services department CEO and NSS coordinator Dr Kolleti Ramesh and medical officials.

Implemented by the district youth services and welfare department, the programme will deploy National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers to assist patients and attendants in the OPD block, Dr NTR Vaidya Seva counters, and scanning units. Supported by Vasavya Mahila Mandali, 20 to 30 volunteers from local colleges will serve daily.

Volunteers will focus on assisting elderly, differently-abled, and illiterate patients in navigating hospital services. Participants in the Time Bank system will receive additional internship marks as per official guidelines.

Dr Lakshmisha said the initiative encourages social responsibility among youth while strengthening community support for vulnerable patients in government hospitals.

Hospital superintendent Dr Edukondalu, RMO Dr Padmavathi, NSS volunteers from Andhra Loyola College and Vijaya Institute of Technology for Women, along with officials and representatives of various organisations, attended the launch.